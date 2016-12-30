Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Friday
13 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
12 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
10 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
7 Adam Lallana (Liverpool)
Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion)
6 Robert Snodgrass (Hull City)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Charlie Austin (Southampton)
Leroy Fer (Swansea City)
Fernando Llorente (Swansea City)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)