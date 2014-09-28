UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 8 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 5 Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) 4 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) 3 Steven Naismith (Everton) Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.