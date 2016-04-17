April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday
22 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
21 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
16 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
14 Odion Ighalo (Watford)
13 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
11 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
10 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
9 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
8 Ross Barkley (Everton)
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United)
Shane Long (Southampton)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
Andy Carroll (West Ham United)