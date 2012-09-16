Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 4 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Michu (Swansea City) 3 Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 2 Gervinho (Arsenal) Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Damien Duff (Fulham) Mladen Petric (Fulham) Steve Sidwell (Fulham) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Peter Crouch (Stoke City) Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) Franco Di Santo (Wigan Athletic)
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur