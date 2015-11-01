Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 11 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 7 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 6 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Arouna Kone (Everton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 4 Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".