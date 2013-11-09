UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 8 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 6 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 5 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 4 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Oscar (Chelsea) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) 3 Robert Brady (Hull City) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) David Silva (Manchester City) Adam Lallana (Southampton) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Tottenham Hotspur) Ravel Morrison (West Ham United)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.