Soccer-Juve's Buffon wants to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 23 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 15 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 12 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) 11 Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 9 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 7 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) Adam Lallana (Southampton) Adam Johnson (Sunderland) 6 Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) Oscar (Chelsea) Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) Charlie Adam (Stoke City) Kevin Nolan (West Ham United)
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):