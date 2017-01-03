CORRECTED-Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 14 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 13 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 11 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 10 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 7 Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion) 6 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
LONDON, Jan 25 Hull City have accepted a bid of around 10 million pounds ($12.6 million) from fellow Premier League club Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, British media reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.