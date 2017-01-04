Soccer-Rahman out for the rest of season
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
Jan 4 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Wednesday 14 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 13 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 11 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 10 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 7 Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion) 6 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has criticised fellow footballers who have traded Europe for China, saying he would prefer to follow Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic's example and stay in a competitive league.