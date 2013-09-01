Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 3 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 2 Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Fraizer Campbell (Cardiff City) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) 1 Antonio Luna (Aston Villa) Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Oscar (Chelsea) Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) Daniel Gabbidon (Crystal Palace) Dwight Gayle (Crystal Palace) Stuart O'Keefe (Crystal Palace) Ross Barkley (Everton) Seamus Coleman (Everton) Darren Bent (Fulham) Pajtim Kasami (Fulham) Robert Brady (Hull City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Samir Nasri (Manchester City) David Silva (Manchester City) Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Norwich City) Steven Whittaker (Norwich City) Jose Fonte (Southampton)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.