Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 22 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 20 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 17 Michu (Swansea City) Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Demba Ba (Chelsea) 14 Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 13 Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) 12 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 11 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) 10 Juan Mata (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Adam Le Fondre (Reading) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic) 9 Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18