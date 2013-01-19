Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 17 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 16 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 14 Demba Ba (Chelsea) 13 Michu (Swansea City) 10 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) 8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Adam Le Fondre (Reading) 7 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Juan Mata (Chelsea) Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham)
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.