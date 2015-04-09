Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Thursday 19 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) 14 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 12 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) 11 David Silva (Manchester City) Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) 10 Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) 9 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Danny Ings (Burnley) Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) 8 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".