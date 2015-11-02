Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 11 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 7 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 6 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Arouna Kone (Everton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 4 Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City)
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".