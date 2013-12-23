Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Dec 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 19 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 13 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 9 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) 8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 7 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 6 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 5 Oscar (Chelsea) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.