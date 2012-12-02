Soccer-Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Feb 12 Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 10 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Michu (Swansea City) 9 Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 8 Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 7 Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) 6 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 5 Juan Mata (Chelsea) Nikica Jelavic (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) Kevin Nolan (West Ham United)
Feb 12 Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
LONDON, Feb 11 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino accused his players of failing to deal with the pressure of a Premier League title race after they were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 11 Liverpool roared back into the mix for a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday that opened the door for Chelsea to strengthen their vice-like hold on the Premier League title race.