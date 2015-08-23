WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Chelsea suffer shock loss as Spurs close in
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 4 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) 3 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City) 2 Ross Barkley (Everton) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) Russell Martin (Norwich City) Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United)
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
April 1 Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.