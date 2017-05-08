Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 14 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) 13 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 12 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Troy Deeney (Watford)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.