UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 19 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 13 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 10 Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 9 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) 7 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 6 Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 5 Oscar (Chelsea) Seamus Coleman (Everton) Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) Gary Hooper (Norwich City) Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.