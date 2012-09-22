Soccer-No excuses for Wenger as pressure mounts
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 4 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Michu (Swansea City) 3 Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Damien Duff (Fulham) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Demba Ba (Newcastle United) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) 2 Gervinho (Arsenal) Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) Frank Lampard (Chelsea) Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Victor Anichebe (Everton) Mladen Petric (Fulham) Steve Sidwell (Fulham) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) Peter Crouch (Stoke City) Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) Franco Di Santo (Wigan Athletic) Arouna Kone (Wigan Athletic)
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 18, Toni Kroos 49, Casemiro 54 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,000 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 11, Robert Lewandowski 53, Thiago 56,63, Thomas Mueller 88 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 30
MUNICH, Feb 15 Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.