Soccer-Leicester City sign Hull defender Maguire
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
April 4 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 21 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 16 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 13 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 11 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 10 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Troy Deeney (Watford) 9 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 8 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Andre Gray (Burnley) Pedro (Chelsea) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
June 15 Leicester City signed Hull City centre back Harry Maguire on a five-year contract on Thursday.
PARIS, June 15 Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian coach who led Leicester City to their English Premier League title last season against all the odds, has taken over at Nantes, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
June 15 Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.