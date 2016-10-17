Soccer-Lincoln continue memorable FA Cup journey
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
Oct 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 7 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 6 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 5 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 4 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) James Milner (Liverpool) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Joe Allen (Stoke City) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) Etienne Capoue (Watford)
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.
* Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City enjoy easy wins (Adds late game)
* Gladbach stage comeback to beat Leverkusen (Updates with Gladbach victory)