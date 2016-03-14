March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday
19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
16 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
15 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
14 Odion Ighalo (Watford)
12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
11 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
10 Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
8 Ross Barkley (Everton)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)
7 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Christian Benteke (Liverpool)
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Shane Long (Southampton)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion)