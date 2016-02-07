Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday
18 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
16 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
15 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
14 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Odion Ighalo (Watford)
12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
10 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
9 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
8 Ross Barkley (Everton)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
7 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Christian Benteke (Liverpool)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Anthony Martial (Manchester United)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)