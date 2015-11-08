PREVIEW-Soccer-In-form Tottenham relishing chase of Chelsea
LONDON, April 6 Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to exert psychological pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they open the weekend programme at home to Watford on Saturday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 12 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 7 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Odion Ighalo (Watford) 6 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) Arouna Kone (Everton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 4 Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Juan Mata (Manchester United) Nathan Redmond (Norwich City) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City)
LONDON, April 6 Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to exert psychological pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they open the weekend programme at home to Watford on Saturday.
LONDON, April 6 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 32 of the Premier League fixtures on April 8-10 (1400 GMT unless stated):
April 6 Hull City manager Marco Silva hailed his side's 4-2 Premier League win over Middlesbrough as their best performance since he took charge at the East Yorkshire club after they climbed out of the relegation zone on Wednesday.