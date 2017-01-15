Soccer-No one will beat Rooney's United record, says Ferguson
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 14 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 13 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 11 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 10 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 8 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 7 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion) 6 Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) Pedro (Chelsea) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) James Milner (Liverpool) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.