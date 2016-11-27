Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league match on Sunday
10 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
8 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
7 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
6 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
Charlie Austin (Southampton)
Leroy Fer (Swansea City)
Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
5 Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
James Milner (Liverpool)
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
Etienne Capoue (Watford)
4 Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)
Sam Vokes (Burnley)
James McArthur (Crystal Palace)
Robert Snodgrass (Hull City)
Islam Slimani (Leicester City)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Joe Allen (Stoke City)
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion)
Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion)