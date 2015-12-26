Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday
15 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
13 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
Odion Ighalo (Watford)
11 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
7 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Ross Barkley (Everton)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
5 Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)
Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa)
Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace)
Arouna Kone (Everton)
Christian Benteke (Liverpool)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Bojan (Stoke City)
Bafetimbi Gomis (Swansea City)
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United)