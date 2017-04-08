Soccer-Man City to meet West Ham in Iceland friendly
June 15 Premier League clubs Manchester City and West Ham United will conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly against each other in Iceland on Aug. 4.
April 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 21 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 16 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 11 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Troy Deeney (Watford) 9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 8 Andre Gray (Burnley) Pedro (Chelsea) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
June 15 Tottenham Hotspur are looking to avenge their humiliating defeat at Newcastle United on the last day of the 2015-16 Premier League season when the two sides meet on the opening day next season, the North London side's midfielder Eric Dier has said.
June 15 France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has backed Paul Pogba to prove his worth at Manchester United after being subject to considerable criticism in his first season back in the Premier League.