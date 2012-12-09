Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 12 Michu (Swansea City) 11 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 10 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 9 Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 8 Marouane Fellaini (Everton) 7 Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) 6 Juan Mata (Chelsea) Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Nikica Jelavic (Everton) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) 5 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Dimitar Berbatov (Fulham) Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) Romelu Lukaku (West Bromwich Albion) Kevin Nolan (West Ham United)
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur