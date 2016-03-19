Soccer-Man United's Rooney to miss Anderlecht game
April 12 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 16 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 14 Odion Ighalo (Watford) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 11 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 10 Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) 9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Troy Deeney (Watford) 8 Ross Barkley (Everton) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 7 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Shane Long (Southampton) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion)
April 12 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Anderlecht due to an ankle injury, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.
LONDON, April 12 Here are six memorable matches between Manchester United and Chelsea: