UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
* Cologne crush Darmstadt 6-1 (Updates with details, quotes, more results)
Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Friday 5 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 3 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Etienne Capoue (Watford) 2 Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Nolito (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
LONDON, Jan 28 Liverpool sunk deeper into their mid-season rut as Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed a deserved 2-1 FA Cup fourth round victory at Anfield as the competition lived up to its reputation for shocks on Saturday.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Saturday 4th Round Saturday, January 28 Blackburn Rovers (II) - Blackpool (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Burnley - Bristol City (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Chelsea - Brentford (II) 4-0 (halftime: 2-0) Crystal Palace - Manchester City 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Lincoln City (V) - Brighton and Hove Albion (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-1) Middlesbro