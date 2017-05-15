Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
May 15 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 14 Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 13 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Troy Deeney (Watford)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.