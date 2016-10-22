INTERVIEW-Soccer-Willy takes one game at a time in City's Cup run
LONDON, Jan 28 Wearing the number 13 jersey for Manchester City could be seen as underlining Willy Caballero's status as the Premier League side's reserve goalkeeper.
Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 7 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 6 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 5 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 4 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) James Milner (Liverpool) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Joe Allen (Stoke City) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion) Etienne Capoue (Watford)
LONDON, Jan 28 Wearing the number 13 jersey for Manchester City could be seen as underlining Willy Caballero's status as the Premier League side's reserve goalkeeper.
LONDON, Jan 28 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Danny Welbeck after the striker scored his first goals since injuring his knee last May to help his side hammer Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.