SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mata set to miss rest of season after groin surgery
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 16 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 14 Odion Ighalo (Watford) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 11 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 10 Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) 9 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Graziano Pelle (Southampton) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Troy Deeney (Watford) 8 Ross Barkley (Everton) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Andre Ayew (Swansea City) Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) 7 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Liverpool) Anthony Martial (Manchester United) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Shane Long (Southampton) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion)
April 14 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focused on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.