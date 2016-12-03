Soccer-Watford sign Milan forward Niang on loan
Jan 27 Watford have signed forward M'Baye Niang from Italy's AC Milan on loan until the end of the season with the option of making the move permanent, the Premier League club has said.
Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 11 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 10 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 8 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 7 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 6 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Charlie Austin (Southampton) Leroy Fer (Swansea City) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 5 Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) James Milner (Liverpool) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) Etienne Capoue (Watford)
ZURICH, Jan 27 Chinese soccer clubs spent over $450 million on international transfers last year, around 2-1/2 times more than the year before, according to a FIFA subsidiary report released on Friday.
Jan 26 Manchester United reached the League Cup final but were made to sweat as Hull City won the second leg of their last-four encounter 2-1 on Thursday to come within one goal of forcing extra time.