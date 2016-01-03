Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday
15 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
14 Odion Ighalo (Watford)
13 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)
11 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
10 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
8 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
7 Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City)
6 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Ross Barkley (Everton)
Christian Benteke (Liverpool)
Graziano Pelle (Southampton)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
Andre Ayew (Swansea City)
Troy Deeney (Watford)