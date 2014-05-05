Soccer-Draws not enough for Boro to survive, says Gestede
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 31 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 21 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 19 Yaya Toure (Manchester City) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 16 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 15 Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 13 Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) 12 Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 11 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 10 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 9 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea) Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Adam Lallana (Southampton)
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
March 21 Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has given credit to manager Sam Allardyce for the team's recent revival after a third consecutive Premier League victory without conceding a goal bolstered their chances of avoiding relegation.
March 21 Manchester City can go a long way to securing a Champions League spot for next season with a win at Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break, defender Bacary Sagna has said.