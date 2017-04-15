Soccer-Southampton sack manager Claude Puel - club statement
LONDON, June 14 Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.
April 15 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 12 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Troy Deeney (Watford) 9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Michail Antonio (West Ham United) 8 Andre Gray (Burnley) Pedro (Chelsea) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City)
LONDON, June 14 Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
