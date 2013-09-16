Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 4 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 3 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 2 Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Fraizer Campbell (Cardiff City) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) Yaya Toure (Manchester City) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Hatem Ben Arfa (Newcastle United) Gylfi Sigurdsson (Tottenham Hotspur) Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur)
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.