Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 21 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 29 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 25 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 24 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 18 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 15 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) 14 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) 13 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) 11 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) 10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal) Sam Vokes (Burnley) Pedro (Chelsea) Troy Deeney (Watford)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.