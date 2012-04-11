Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Wednesday 27 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 22 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 19 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 16 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)
Clint Dempsey (Fulham)
Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 13 Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
Grant Holt (Norwich City)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 11 Frank Lampard (Chelsea) 10 Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
Peter Crouch (Stoke City)
Peter Odemwingie (West Bromwich Albion)
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.