Soccer-My dream has died, says Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 6 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 5 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Robin van Persie (Manchester United) Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) 4 Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Peter Crouch (Stoke City) Michu (Swansea City) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) 3 Gervinho (Arsenal) Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Marouane Fellaini (Everton) Nikica Jelavic (Everton) Damien Duff (Fulham) Mladen Petric (Fulham) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Carlos Tevez (Manchester City) Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers) Kevin Nolan (West Ham United)
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.
Feb 24 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.