REFILE-UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spurs beat Southampton to keep up Chelsea chase
* Tottenham beat Southampton 2-1 for 10th straight home league win
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 23 Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 18 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) 15 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 13 Yaya Toure (Manchester City) 12 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Loic Remy (Newcastle United) 11 Robin van Persie (Manchester United) 10 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) 9 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Alvaro Negredo (Manchester City) 8 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Rickie Lambert (Southampton) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 7 Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United) Adam Lallana (Southampton) Adam Johnson (Sunderland) Kevin Nolan (West Ham United)
March 19 Manchester United's upward trajectory since last losing a Premier League game five months ago finally resulted in some tangible progress on Sunday when a hard-earned 3-1 victory at Middlesbrough carried them to within one win of the top four.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Dundee 1 Celtic 2 Saturday, March 18 Aberdeen 2 Hearts 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Ross County 1 Kilmarnock 1 Partick Thistle 1 Motherwell 1 St. Johnstone 2 Rangers 4 Hamilton Academical 0 Standings