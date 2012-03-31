Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English Premier League on Saturday 26 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 21 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 16 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 14 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) 13 Clint Dempsey (Fulham)
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 12 Grant Holt (Norwich City) 11 Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Peter Odemwingie (West Bromwich Albion) 8 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
Peter Crouch (Stoke City)
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.