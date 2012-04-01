Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English Premier League on Sunday 26 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 21 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 16 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 14 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) 13 Clint Dempsey (Fulham)
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Grant Holt (Norwich City) 10 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
Peter Odemwingie (West Bromwich Albion) 8 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers)
Peter Crouch (Stoke City)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.