April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers in the English
Premier League on Monday:
26 Robin van Persie (Arsenal)
22 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
16 Clint Dempsey (Fulham)
Demba Ba (Newcastle United)
14 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)
13 Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
Grant Holt (Norwich City)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur)
11 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
10 Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
Peter Crouch (Stoke City)
Peter Odemwingie (West Bromwich Albion)
