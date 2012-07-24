MADRID, July 24 Chelsea striker Fernando Torres
is targeting the English Premier League title after a year of
ups and downs which culminated in triumphs for the Spaniard in
the Champions League, FA Cup and at Euro 2012.
"I would love to win a Premier League," Torres, who has just
joined up with his club team mates for a pre-season training
camp in the United States, said on his personal website
(www.fernando9torres.com) on Tuesday.
"Hopefully it will happen this year, but for sure we will be
challenging for it," added the 28-year-old, who put a period of
poor form behind him to end the season on a spectacular high,
including winning the Euro 2012 Golden Boot award.
Chelsea's first challenge next term is the season-opening
Community Shield on Aug. 12, which pits the FA Cup winners
against the Premier League champions, Manchester City.
"In my opinion, the equality between the big English teams
is at a peak," Torres said.
"You just have to look at the way City sealed the title, at
the last gasp, and how the team that won the Champions League
(Chelsea) finished sixth," he added.
"That's how the (Community Shield) will be, a battle from
start to finish between two teams who are obliged to fight for
everything this season in England and in Europe."
Torres left 2012 Europa League champions Atletico Madrid to
join Liverpool in 2007, before signing for Chelsea in 2011, and
said the European Super Cup against his boyhood club at the end
of next month would possibly be the most memorable match of his
career.
"It's going to be full of conflicting emotions and that's
why I am chomping at the bit to play it," he said.
"Meeting a team that you carry in your heart has to be
different: a European final with a title at stake," he added.
"That's not bad, is it?"
