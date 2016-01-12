Jan 12 Tottenham Hotspur extended the contract of 19-year-old Dele Alli to 2021 after the midfielder produced a string of assured performances that propelled the club to fourth in the standings, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Alli has made an instant impact at the club after joining from second tier side Milton Keynes Dons last year.

"We're delighted to announce that @Dele_Alli has signed a new contract with the Club which will run until 2021," Spurs said on their Twitter feed.

Alli's dazzling performances at Spurs also caught the eye of England manager Roy Hodgson as the midfielder won his first international cap against Estonia in October. A month later he scored a spectacular goal from a long range shot in the 2-0 win over France.

"I'm delighted. The club has been really great to me since I arrived, we've a great young team and I can only see us going forward," Alli said in a statement after committing his future to Spurs.

Tottenham host second-placed Leicester City in the league on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)