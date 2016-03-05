LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez earned Arsenal a point in a pulsating north London derby at White Hart Lane after Tottenham Hotspur had looked set to join Leicester City at the top of the Premier League table on Saturday.

Arsenal, who began the day three points behind Tottenham in third place after consecutive league defeats, went in front against the run of play shortly before halftime when Aaron Ramsey beat Hugo Lloris with a deft flick.

The visitors had Francis Coquelin sent off for a second booking after a foul on Harry Kane in the 55th minute and Tottenham levelled four minutes later when Toby Alderweireld lashed in from close range following a corner.

Two minutes later Kane cut if from near the corner flag and curled a magnificent effort past David Ospina to put Spurs ahead. But Sanchez silenced the home crowd when Hector Bellerin played him in and he beat Loris with a low shot to end a run of 11 Premier League games without a goal.

Arsenal had a let-off late on when Gabriel almost sliced a cross into his own net but neither side could find a winner. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)